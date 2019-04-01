Danny Ball vs Kaisee Benjamin – Fri 29th Mar 2019

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BCB’s Danny Ball travelled to Kaisee Benjamin’s backyard last night to challenge for the Midlands Area Welterweight Title.

Honours were even after an intriguing ten round contest and, with both men keen on a rematch, the pair are set to go toe-to-toe once again later this year.

The duo fought out a 95-95 draw at Aston Villa’s Holte Suite.

Champion Benjamin settled into the contest quicker before Ball took over. The Champion had some success after the halfway mark but it was Ball who finished strongly.

Benjamin had the better of a cagey opening two rounds as his fast footwork kept Ball at bay.

Ball had more joy in the mid rounds as his left hooks began to find their target and he was able to walk the Brummie down. Ball’s superior work rate kept him on the front foot but Benjamin enjoyed his best spells in the seventh and eighth rounds.

It was the challenger who finished strong though and a barnstorming final round saw the Kingswinford man finish on the front foot as the battle went to the scorecards.

I had the contest 96-94 to our man whereas referee Kevin Parker, whose was the only opinion that mattered, declared a 95-95 stalemate.

The draw sees Benjamin retain his crown and leaves Ball keen for rematch; a sentiment I understand the Champion shares.

22-year-old Ball said afterwards: “@I feel like I did enough going into the later rounds and then pushed it on in the later rounds.

“My fitness, strength; it was all still there. I feel like I did enough.

“I feel like every time I was engaging I was the one who was coming out stronger and was hurting him.

“I feel I’ve learned loads. I want the rematch now. I’ll spend some time with my little girl now and then get back in there. It won’t go 10 rounds next time.”

Elsewhere on this TOP card, fellow BCB fighter Uzzy Ahmed picked up a draw against Dudley lightweight Les Byfield. The contest was scored 38-38.

The show also saw points wins for Leo D’Erlanger, Shaun Duffy, Ismail Manning, Ishmael Ellis, Shaun Cooper and a stoppage for Shakan Pitters.