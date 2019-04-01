David Price wants Wladimir Klitschko in comeback fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

David Price has announced he would like to face Wladimir Klitschko in the former heavyweight champion’s comeback fight.

The 35-year-old Liverpudlian was responding to a report from Ukrainian media that Klitschko had agreed to a $120 million three-fight deal with DAZN that will see him end his two-year retirement on May 25 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Price is coming off a disqualification win over Kash Ali on the weekend after his opponent bit him on the stomach.

See Also

“I’d love that, that’d be great, wouldn’t it?” Price told H&J on talkSPORT. “Look, I’m world famous now, aren’t I? Because of the bite!

“You know, he’s probably looking for a bit of an easy one to come back Wladimir, so I’d definitely love the opportunity for that.”

The last time the 43-year-old Klitschko was on the prize ring was a competitive 11th round loss to unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at London’s Wembley Stadium in April 2017. In his previous fight 18-months early Klitschko was upset by Tyson Fury in a unanimous decision loss.

“It’s exciting,” Price continued. “It’s great for the division because in his fight with Anthony Joshua two years ago, he still looked really good I thought.

“He’s gonna come back and have something to say in the top end of the division for sure.”