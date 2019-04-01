Eddie Hearn wants to bring Anthony Joshua fight to new stadium in Tottenham

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Eddie Hearn has announced he plans to bring unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to Tottenham to fight at the city’s brand-new stadium.

Joshua has fought twice at Wembley Stadium and twice at Principality Stadium in Cardiff since making his professional debut in 2013.

“I’d love to emulate the old man and put on a fight at the new Spurs ground,” Hearn told the Evening Standard.

“The big stadium shows are quite rare but you’re always looking out for places. And Joshua had outgrown the indoor arenas here.

“Tottenham’s new stadium looks magnificent. Its ultra-modern and state-of-the art.

“I don’t know what Spurs’ plans are but it could be another option among several in London.

“It’s got to be on the radar for future big boxing events.”

Joshua was expected to box at Wembley Stadium on April 13 but negotiations with potential opponents Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder broke down, leaving ‘AJ’ without a dance partner.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion will now make his US debut against American Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

“At Wembley you only get one crack a year because it’s so busy there,” he said. “We planned for a Joshua fight there on April this year didn’t work out.

“My dad knows the Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, very well. So in the future who knows what we could do?

“AJ’s next date is against Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1. But he wants as many of his big fights as possible over here.

“One of the stumbling blocks attempting to set up the Wilder fight was that he wouldn’t come to London.”