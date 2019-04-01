Jeremy Cuevas to recieve a Briscoe Award

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rising lightweight southpaw Jeremy Cuevas went 5-0, with 3 KOs, in 2018, to improve his overall professional record to 11-0, 8 KOs. During the year, he brought plenty of excitement to local boxing fans, and for his hard work was voted as the best prospect of 2018. Cuevas will receive his award at the 12th Annual Briscoe Awards, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia.

Cuevas distinguished himself from the pack of nominees with more activity (five bouts), terrific punching power, and higher level of opposition.

“It’s a great honor and blessing,” Cuevas said. “I’ve been watching guys win this award since I was an amateur and used to dream about how cool it would be to finally get one. It’s finally my turn.”

In his first fight of 2019, Cuevas suffered his first professional setback (L8 to fellow-nominee Steven Ortiz). However, Cuevas is still one of Philadelphia’s brightest stars and most promising prospects. Fans anxiously await his return to the ring, and expect big things from Cuevas in the future. This is Jeremy’s first Briscoe Award, but likely not his last.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.