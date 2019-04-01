Joseph Landeros faces Ricardo Rojas for the WBC Youth Silver featherweight title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated Riverside’s prospect Joseph “Tigre” Landeros (15-0; 15 KO’s) will face Ricardo “Tanque” Rojas Ramirez (10-2 7KO’s), for the WBC Youth Silver featherweight title in the main event of a double championship card scheduled for April 13th in Culiacan Sinaloa, Mexico and presented by Boxing Club Promotions.

The 10-round championship fight will take place at the Buffalo Wild Wings arena in Culiacan on Saturday, April 13th.

In the co-main event, Rialto’s, Ricardo “Nino” Sandoval (14-1, 9 KO’s) will fight undefeated Giovani González (10-0; 7KO’s) in a 10 round scrap for the WBC Intercontinental Youth Flyweight Title.

Some of the best developing talent from the region will also be showcased in the 9-fight card.

For Joseph Landeros, this will be the second fight of the year and it will mark the firs time he will see action in the featherweight division, after fighting 13 times as bantamweight, and twice at superbantamweight.

Now 18 years old, and able to fight in the United States, Landeros saw the fight in Mexico as an opportunity to showcase talent on a fight that takes him to the opportunity to gain his first international title.

Before joining the professional ranks, Landeros had won 2 Gold Medals in the Binacional Games, a Mexico vs. U.S.A competition, along with 12 Gold and 4 Silver medals in amateur competition, mostly in the United States.

For Landeros, entering the professional boxing at 15 was part of a goal to be ranked and ready for title fights by the age of 18.

“Fighting in Mexico, gave me the chance to hone my skills and gain experience. I have been learning in evey step of the way. I think that give or take a couple of months in which I had to reschedule fights due to school, I am still on track and ready for my first championship fight,” said Landeros.

“Is see this belt as a great step to be in the right direction towards better and bigger fights in the near future. For a long time, I have been involved with many actitivies withing the WBC family and that was one of the reasons that I accepted this fight. In represents a bigger commitment to the WBC and boxing. People may not see the value of a belt as the Youth Silver title, buy remember that now it requires weight checks an timely intervals and mandatory drug testing. So even the administrative responsabilities prepare you for bigger and better things”, added Landeros.

In his native Aguascalientes, Ricardo Rojas was training and ready for a fight in Canada at the end of March, when he was called with an offer to fight for the 126 pound title. He and his managers took the figt that was later approved by the WBC Championship Committe, along with eht Sandoval-Gonzalez bout.

“In life, thera are great challenges and sacrifices. I am happy to take on this opportunity and want to thank my friend and manager Davila Medina for the work and getting the shot at a title. We have come a long way from the bottom but I have a philosophy: ‘work in silence and let the results speak for you.’. I am going to Culiacan to bring the championship back home’, said Rojas.

Currently, Ricardo “Nino” Sandoval is ranked as the number 1 flyweight fighter in the U.S.A. and the 9th ranked fighter in the WBO.

Jeovani “Chunko” González López, from Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, is the 6th flyweight in Mexico and has won 5 of the last 6 fights by way of knockout.

“I see this as the first step on the way to a world championship fight,” said Sandoval.

“Recently, I have changed management. Have burned old bridges and I now have to mantaine a winning streak to continue on my way to the top. I know that by winning, more opportunities will come my way. Our management team is now organizing a work plan for the future, buy we need to win this title as a starting point,” added Sandoval that along with Landeros, have a very strong family base in Culiacan, Sinaloa, as both have parents from that Mexican State.

Recently, Boxing Club Promotions held a press conference for the April 13th event. All local fighers and promoter Jose Daniel Castro Rojo were present.

Popular José Rosario “Chayo” Cazarez Lares will face Durango’s Luis Fernando Valdez in a 6-round welterweigh scrap. After a tough mayority decision loss to undefeatd Willie Shaw, from California, Cazares is now looking for his fouth win in a row. He is looking to fight for a national title, should he win in this outing.

In a Junior Middleweight bout, Juan Jose Terrazas from Colima, will travel to Culiacan to face Guadalajara’s Emilio Tarin.

Aarón Rocha will fight Juan Hernández in an 4 round bout. Guerrero works out at the Mr. Nocaut Gym. He is trained by Gerardo Martinez and

Rodolfo Chávez, Julio Cesar Chavez’s brother.

“This will be my 5th fight, said Rocha. Cards’s like this are of great value to showcase starting fighters such as ourselves”, said Rocha.

COMPLETE CARD

World Youth Championship Silver CMB

Feather Weight 10 Rounds

Joseph Landeros (Riverside, California, USA) vs. Ricardo Rojas Ramirez (Aguascalientes, Aguascaliente, Mexico)

CMB Youth Intercontinental Championship

Flyweight 10 Rounds

Ricardo Sandoval (Rialto, California, USA) vs (Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico).

Welter Weight 6 Rounds

Rosario Casarez (Culiacan, Sinaloa) vs. Luis Fernando Valdez (Costa Rica, Sinaloa).

Flyweight 6 Rounds

Carlos Bautista (Culiacan, Sinaloa) vs. Javier Cruz (Costa Rica, Sinaloa).

Super Light Weight 4 Rounds

Brandon Espinoza (Culiacan, Sinaloa) DEBUT vs Ivan Parra (Costa Rica, Sinaloa).

Middleweight Weight 4 Rounds

Alejandro Izaguirre (Culiacán, Sinaloa) DEBUT vs. Juan Llanes (Culiacán, Sinaloa) DEBUT.

Super Middleweight 4 Rounds Weight

Aaron Guerrero (Culiacan, Sinaloa) vs. Juan Hernández (Guamúchil, Sinaloa).

Super Lightweight 4 Rounds

Juan Luis Aldana (Culiacan, Sinaloa) DEBUT vs. Sergio Rivas (Guadalajara, Jalisco).

Junior Middleweight 4 Rounds

Juan Jose Terrazas (Villa de Alvarez, Colima) vs. Emilio Tarin (Guadalajara, Jalisco) DEBUT.