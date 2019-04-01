Tevin Farmer wins Briscoe Award

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer, earned the Briscoe Award for the “2018 Performance of the Year” with his 12-round unanimous decision over Billy Dib in Australia, last August. Farmer won the world title with the victory, and will receive his award on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Briscoe Awards in South Philadelphia. Farmer’s overall efforts in 2018 also secured honors as he “2018 Philly Fighter of the Year”.

Farmer became a champion in spectacular fashion, scoring a knockdown over Dib and winning the bout by unanimous decision. The boxing fans voted the performance as the best among three other nominees. It is the third time Farmer has been recognized for having the best performance among Philly boxers (2015, 2016 & 2018). He has won six awards overall, including this year’s award for “Philly Fighter of the Year”.

“It took a lot of work to make this possible,” Farmer said about his awards. “I’m gonna definitely be there (on April 14th). I’m happy to be there. It’s an honor.”

See Also

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.