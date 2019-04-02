Irish middleweight prospect Connor Coyle To make Las Vegas debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The newest member of Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions’ growing stable of gifted boxers, undefeated Irish middleweight prospect

Connor “The Kid” Coyle, will make his Las Vegas debut in the 8-round main event on Thursday night, April 25, at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas.

Coyle (9-0, 3 KOs), who travels from Derry, Northern Ireland to America to finish training camp for every fight, headlined an RJJ Boxing on FIGHT PASS main event fight this past February in Saint Petersburg, Florida. His impressive eight-round decision over 19-4 Travis Scott led to RJJ Boxing signing its first Irish fighter. Coyle is matched against Robert Burwell (8-2, 3 KOs), fighting out of Orlando (FL)

Coyle vs. Burwell, promoted by Roy Jones Jr. RJJ Boxing, will headline a card to be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The show will be the fifth under a new agreement between Coyle’s, RJJ Boxing, and FIGHT PASS, to live stream up to 72 professional boxing events over the next three years.

“It is always exciting to be able to put on professional fights in my hometown, Las Vegas,” RJJ Boxing CEO/Co-founder Keith Veltre said. “It is an honor for Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions to showcase our newest addition to our stable, Connor Coyle, an exciting warrior who brings it all into the ring. He now gets to make his debut under the RJJ banner in the fight capital of the world.”

Also fighting on FIGHT PASS, all in scheduled 8-round bouts against opponents to be determined ,are Tajikistan-born, Henderson, NV resident Merkhrubon Sanginov (7-0, 5 KOs), the former WBC Youth World middleweight champion, in the 8-round co-featured event; Fort Lauderdale, FL lightweight Antonio “Bang” Williams (9-0, 4 KOs) and undefeated Houston welterweight Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (12-0, 7 KOs)..

Fighters on the off-FIGHT Pass card include undefeated Miami bantamweight Rosalinda Rodriquez (9-0, 2 KOs) in an 8-rounder, and Mexican featherweight Ricardo Lucio Galvan (2-0), fighting out of Reno, NV, in a 4-round match..

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Priced at $75.00 (VIP Ringside), $60.00 (floor) and $30.00 (risers), tickets are on sale and available to purchase online at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/roy-jones-jr-ufc-fight-pass-brock-v-gutierrez/event/1700566977711A55.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT, first bout at 5:30 p.m. PT.