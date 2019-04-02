Sampson Boxing Signs Panama’s Jaime Arboleda to a Promotional Contract

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of Panamanian junior lightweight Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda to a promotional contract.

Arboleda (13-1, 11 KOs) has been fighting since he was six years old. As an amateur, he fought internationally, going 117-13 and winning the national title at 123 pounds in 2012. He turned professional in 2014.

Arboleda is from a fighting family, as his father, uncle and two older brothers all fought. Brother José was a world-ranked junior featherweight before being killed in a bus accident in 2009. Growing up in the notorious Curundu section of Panama City, Arboleda avoided the gang life by spending most of this time at the Pedro Rockero Alcazar Gym in Panama City, working with trainer Rigoberto Garibaldi.

The 24-year-old is known as a stylist with above-average power in his punches, especially the left hook. Blessed with a high ring intelligence, Arboleda has drawn early comparisons to his countryman and former world champion Ismael Laguna.

“I am very happy to sign with Sampson Boxing,” said Arboleda. “Panamanians like (former two-time world champion) Roberto Vasquez have signed with him and had great careers. Sampson is the right person to move me forward. I trust him and know that he will help me get where I want to be.”

Arboleda also recently signed with Vasquez’s former manager, Carlos Gonzalez, who says the young prospect now has the team in place to make things happen.

“Jaimito wants nothing more than to give his family a better life through boxing and now he has the people who can help him do it. We already have him scheduled to fight twice in the coming months. He is very enthusiastic to become someone in life.”

Promoter Lewkowicz says he’s excited to work with another promising Panamanian after his successful runs with world champions like Vasquez, Anselmo Moreno and Celestino Caballero.

“Panama has produced many great fighters and with some help Jaime can become another one,” said Lewkowicz. “Carlos and I have a plan set out for him and we expect he will become a recognized contender in the next year or two. He works very hard in the gym to reach his goals.”