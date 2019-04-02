TwitterFacebook

Video: Mark Dawson Jr. and Sonny Conto win in Philly

2 April 2019
Split-t Management
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Over the weekend, two highly regarded prospects under the Split-T Management stable, welterweight Mark Dawson Jr. and heavyweight Sonny Conto remained undefeated with victories in their hometown of Philadelphia.

On Friday night at SugarHouse Casino, Dawson took a unanimous decision over Jordan Morales in a six-round bout.

Dawson dropped Morales in round two with a left hook, and he never looked back as he kept Morales on end of his jab that Dawson followed up with some nice straight lefts.

Dawson, who was a former Youth National Champion and a quarterfinalist in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, has a record of 6-0-1.

Conto scored his 2nd straight 1st round knockout when he blasted out Omar Acosta on Saturday night at 2300 Arena.

The 23 year-old Conto landed a devastating left hook that nailed Acosta on the chin, that sent Acosta to the deck, and the bout was was stopped 75 seconds into the contest.

With the win Conto, a two-time Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Champion as well as a Silver Medalist in the 2018 National Golden Gloves and a Bronze Medalist in the 2017 National Golden Gloves, will now head to Las Vegas and fight on the Tyson Fury – Tom Schwarz undercard on June 15th.

