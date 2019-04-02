World’s Tallest Super Welterweight, Sebastian Fundora, Visits with Kids at California Elementary School for World Autism Awareness Day

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In celebration of World Autism Awareness Day, 6′ 7” super welterweight prospect Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora visited Mountain Vista Elementary in Indio, California, to speak about embracing differences.

As the tallest fighter in the history of his 154-lb division, the 21-year-old southpaw giant Fundora (12-0, 8 KOs) knows a thing or two about being different. Fundora, from Coachella, California, says he made several new friends and fans and the children seemed to very much enjoy his presentation.

Fundora will return to action in the main event of a card featuring all undefeated fighters on June 28.

