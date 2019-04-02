Yves Ulysse Jr. to rematch Steve Claggett

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Super lightweight contender Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1, 9 KOs) of Montreal, Canada will face Steve Claggett (27-5-2, 17 KOs) of Calgary, Canada in a 10-round rematch for the vacant WBA Gold Super Lightweight Title in the main event of the April 25 edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Details for how to watch the fights will be announced shortly

Ulysse Jr. is a 30-year-old contender who has scored three spectacular victories since the controversial split decision loss against Claggett in October 2017. Ulysse Jr. is best known for stopping previously undefeated prospect Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa and then-unbeaten contender Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin. Ulysse Jr. will look to even the score against Claggett on April 25.

“I can’t believe that I will finally get my revenge against [Steve] Claggett,” said Yves Ulysse Jr. “I’ve been waiting for this fight for two years now! It’s going to be a hell of a fight. You won’t want to miss it!”

Claggett is a 29-year-old pugilist who is known for fighting Christopher “The Heat” van Heerden and Danny O’Connor. Claggett will look to prove that his win against Ulysse Jr. in their first fight was no fluke.

“Thank you to our promoter KO Night Boxing for the diligent work in making this fight happen,” said Steve Claggett. “It’s the bout we wanted. I’ve gone head-to-head against Ulysse Jr. and bested him in his hometown, and I’m going to do it again in spectacular fashion on April 25th.”

“We are delighted to have the first fight of our new co-promotional agreement with Eye of the Tiger Management,” said Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions. “Yves Ulysse Jr. is inches away from a world title shot at 140 pounds, and we’re happy to see him grow into world title contention in his first main event fight in the United States. It’ll be a night of great rematches on April 25, so I invite everyone to head out to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for a stacked night of Golden Boy action.”

“Ulysse vs. Claggett 2 will certainly be a candidate for Fight of the Year,” said Camille Estephan, President of Eye of the Tiger Management.”Yves is very motivated to leave a mark and show that he is the man to beat at 140 pounds. The opportunity to erase the only blemish on his record is an opportunity to jump all over. The first fight was a highly controversial decision, so he wants to make sure there is no room for questions in this outing.”

In the co-main event, Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-1-1, 7 KOs) of Tierralta, Colombia, will defend his NABF Bantamweight Title against Joshua “The Professor” Franco (14-1-1, 7 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas in a 10-round rematch between two Golden Boy contenders. The first fight was easily a contender for Fight of the Year as both men stood toe-to-toe during each round of the fight. Both men will took to pick up where they left off when they begin the 11th round.

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (12-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. will defend his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a 10-round fight against Shoki Sakai (23-9-2, 13 KOs) of Amagasaki, Japan.

Marlen Esparza (5-0, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas will return to the ring after almost a year of inactivity in an eight-round battle for the vacant NABO Flyweight Title.

Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (23-2, 12 KOs), a southpaw contender of Washington, D.C. who has not been in the ring for a year, will make his comeback in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Kevin Ventura (10-0, 8 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska will face Josh Hernandez (8-2, 7 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in a six-round lightweight fight.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (5-0-3 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico will fight in a six-round welterweight clash.

Anthony Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs), the hard-hitting native of Coachella, Calif. will return in a four-round super bantamweight battle.

Anthony Garnica (1-0,1 KO) of Oakland, Calif. will participate in the second fight of his career in a four-round featherweight bout.

Opponents for Reed, Ventura, Garnica, Reyes and Curiel will be announce shortly.

Ulysse Jr. vs. Claggett II is a 10-round fight for the WBA Gold Super Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy and Eye of the Tiger Management. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights will take place Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. Details for how to watch the fights will be announced shortly

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Media interested covering Ulysse Jr. vs. Claggett II must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Monday, April 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Click here to apply for a media credential. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com.