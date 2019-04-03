Andrew Cancio receives Key to the City of Blythe, Californina

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (24-4-2, 15 KOs) received the Key to the City today at the Joe Wine Recreation Center in his home city of Blythe, Calif. The champion was honored for his world title victory against Puerto Rican knockout artist Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) this past February. At the same time, Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, presented Cancio with his new WBA Super Featherweight World Title. The event was attended by hundreds of Blythe residents, including the Mayor of the city, Dale Reynolds.

Below is what Cancio and De La Hoya had to say during today’s event:

Andrew Cancio, WBA Super Featherweight World Champion:

“It was very exciting to return home to Blythe to be honored by Mayor Reynolds and have my promoter Oscar De La Hoya present my world championship belt. It was great to be among my family, friends and supporters to share this special occasion with them.”

“I’ve always been a fighter, but now I’m a world champion. It feels cool to be able to bring this back home. This was my old stomping grounds, where I used to train. I’m so grateful for the fans I had before, and I’m so grateful for the fans I have now. I’m grateful for all of this.”

“After the Joseph Diaz fight, I thought that this might not be for me. I said, ‘This is it.’ But for me to now to be a world champion, it’s crazy. It surprises me. Sometimes I go to work and I think, ‘Wow, I’m a world champion!'”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“It’s very special for the City of Blythe to have its first world champion ever. I feel proud and humbled that Andrew Cancio is the one to accomplish this. It couldn’t have happened to a better person. He’s a hard worker, and he’s demonstrated that in the past. He’s a man that the kids here are going to look up to.”

“He took a hiatus after his fight against Joseph Diaz Jr. He had to re-think things, but he came back and won a world title. It’s up to the fighter to take advantage of such opportunities, and that’s what he did. He was down in the first round [of the fight against Machado]. Everyone thought it was over. But he demonstrated his heart. He demonstrated that he wanted the world title, so he knocked him out.”

“I think Andrew Cancio is the perfect example of what a world champion should he. He has the heart and desire and capture great opportunities inside the ring.”

