Stanley Hayward to recieve Briscoe Award

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Stanley “Kitten” Hayward is a legendary fighter from one of the best eras of Philly Boxing. Hayward campaigned between 1959 and 1977, and faced some of the very best boxers of his time. On April 14, 2019, on the brink of his 80th birthday, Hayward will receive a special honorary Briscoe Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Hayward fought for the world junior middleweight title in 1969, after earning the shot with a defeat of all-time great Emile Griffith at the Spectrum. Other key victories in Hayward’s career included an impressive six-bout winning streak over the likes of Bennie Briscoe, Curtis Cokes, Dick Turner, Percy Manning and others. Hayward posted an overall career record of 32-12-4, 18 KOs, and is enshrined in the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame. Kitten will be in attendance to accept his Briscoe Award on April 14.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

See Also

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live!

in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.