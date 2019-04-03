Umar Salamov Defends WBO International Championship on April 18 Against Poland’s Norbert Dabrowski

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World-class light heavyweight slugger Umar Salamov (23-1, 17 KOs) will return to action in his hometown of Grozny City, Russia, on Thursday, April 18, to defend his WBO International Light Heavyweight Championship against Poland’s Norbert Dabrowski (22-7-2, 9 KOs).

Salamov, rated WBA #7, IBF #6 and WBO #4, has been in Detroit since mid-January, training with Javan “Sugarhill” Steward and Rick Phillips at the world famous Kronk Gym in Detroit.

“My boxing ability, physical strength and confidence have gone to the next level,” said Salamov. “I had a great training camp and look forward to putting forth a boxing clinic for my fans back home. This is going to be the year when I win the light heavyweight world title and the next step is April 18.”

See Also

Salamov’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, agrees the time is now for his power-punching Russian fighter.

“Umar is one of the best fighters in the world. April 18 will be a great test and another challenge for Umar. This is going to be a big year for Umar and an impressive victory will bring him a step closer to the world title.”