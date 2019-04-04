Danny Garcia wins “2018 Knockout of the Year”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former two-time world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia scored the “2018 Knockout of the Year” with his ninth round stoppage of Brandon Rios, in February 2018.

Garcia, rebounding from his first-ever defeat as a professional, wore Rios down with his heavy artillery before blasting out the former champ with two knockdowns in round nine. The second knockdown was a picture-perfect overhand right to the jaw that sent Rios crashing to the floor, and ultimately ended the fight.

After a five year drought at the Briscoe Awards, Garcia’s KO of Rios earned him his fifth overall Briscoe Award, and his first for the best knockout.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM.

Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.