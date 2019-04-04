Wojcicki and Denis Radovan ready for IBF double header

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team Sauerland held a press conference today at the Leonardo Hotel to preview a huge night of boxing at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg on Saturday night featuring IBF title fights for rising middleweight stars Patrick Wojcicki (12-0-1, 4KOs) and Denis Radovan (11-0-1, 5 KOs).

Wojcicki defends his IBF Inter-Continental title against mandatory challenger Marcelo FabianCaceres (18-3, 13KOs) as he returns to headline his hometown arena following a unanimous points win Sven Elbir in October.

“Thanks to Team Sauerland and CongressPark,” said Wojcicki. “I am very happy to experience the atmosphere here again. Argentinians are always strong and Caceres is a good boxer, but I have to beat him to move on to greater tasks.”

“Patrick has my respect, but I did not come from Argentina to lose,” said Caceres, who is fighting outside his native Argentina for the first time.

“Thanks to Team Sauerland and Nisse Sauerland for this fight and the cooperation. Marcelo Caceres will be a worthy opponent and will do anything to win against Patrick,” echoed Caceres manager, Natalia Rivero.

As chief support, Radovan rematches Ronny Mittag (30-3-3, 15KOs) for the IBF European Middleweight title, following their fiercely contested split decision draw last December.

“I am well prepared,” said Radovan. “It’s about a title and this time I will win the fight!”

Joining Radovan was his legendary trainer Pedro Diaz. “I studied Ronny Mittag very closely and we respect him,” said Diaz. “But this time Denis will win the fight!”

“We already have the first fight won, we will win again this time” said Mittag’s coach Hartmut Schroder. “The preparation was with ups and downs, but in the end every good!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is looking forward to another great event at the CongressPark.

“Last time it was outstanding, this time I am looking forward to another great atmosphere,” said Sauerland. “Two 50/50 fights top a strong fight card – the spectators and viewers on Sport1 will definitely get their money’s worth.”

Fans in Germany can watch live on Sport1, in the UK on Boxnation and limited remaining tickets are available via www.eventim.de