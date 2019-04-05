Dennis Hogan geared up for Rocky-like performance against Jaime Munguia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

All the pressure will be on WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 32-0 (26) when he defends his world championship against Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-1-1 (7) at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico on April 13.

That’s the belief of Hogan’s promoter Paul Keegan of DDP Sports.

“The pressure Munguia must be under is unreal. He is 22 years of age fighting in his home country for the first time since winning the title. He has to fight in front of 17,000 Mexicans. Just imagine that pressure,” Keegan told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I think his team and promoters are putting way too much pressure on him, more pressure than he would like.

“During the media call last week it was about him being the next star for DAZN and who he will be fighting next year.”

The big-hitting Mexican champion is a rising star of the sport and the expectation is that his will knockout the Australian-based Irishman.

“He has spoken about going for the knockout but Dennis has never ever been even down before in his career so when it’s round six and Dennis is still standing in front of him what is his plan then? I don’t think he has one,” Keegan continued.

“Then what do the 17,000 Mexicans do? They were told this guy Hogan won’t last two rounds with the so-called monster of the light middleweight division.”

Keegan believes the fight will play out like Rocky IV when the fictional Rocky Balboa travelled to Russia to face powerhouse Ivan Drago in front of his hometown fans, scoring an unlikely victory and winning over the local crowd.

“This is the Rocky IV story playing out in front of Munguia the Monster; Hogan going to a hostile environment. But will 17,000 Mexicans be cheering ‘Hogan, Hogan, Hogan’?

“The positive for Munguia is he is young so after this loss he will rebuild.”