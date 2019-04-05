Shelly Finkel discloses real reason Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua hasn’t happened

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The reason Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) turned down a multi-million-dollar heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) is because the British star was set to earn twice as much as him, according to the American’s promoter Shelly Finkel.

Last year during their very public negotiations both sides levelled accusations at the other before talks collapsed completely.WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua would go on to face perennial contender Alexander Povetkin in September while WBC kingpin Wilder ended up facing former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in December.

More recently Wilder was in discussions with streaming service DAZN – who broadcast Joshua’s fights – with a view to signing the Alabama native to a multi-fight deal that would secure him a shot at Joshua.

But according to Finkel the offer from DAZN was untenable.

“The amount of money that was offered by DAZN was a lot of money,” Finkel admitted on Sirius XM’s At The Fights.

“But it’s not a lot if you find out later that Joshua got double that. In any case, the first fight was going to be [Dominic] Breazeale. On May 18, the fighter we were always going to fight once we lost [the opportunity to fight Tyson] Fury.

“And instead of it being on DAZN it’s on Showtime. We believe this is a lot better for the fans. Because you’re going to be seen by millions instead of tens or hundreds of thousands of people.”

On the flipside of the coin Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has voiced his frustration at being unable to make the fight.

“I feel like we’ve done absolutely all we can,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “But again, I think less is more at this stage. Our job is to deliver the undisputed fight.

“It’s been frustrating and I think people are beginning to see the truth. But again, I’ll be quiet for now and let that truth unfold.”

The 29-year-old Joshua is scheduled to return to the ring at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on June 1 when he takes on undefeated Brooklyn puncher Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller.