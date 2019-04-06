Deontay Wilder calls for Wladimir Klitschko to end his retirement

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) is encouraging Wladimir Klitschko 64-5 (53) to end his two-year retirement and re-join the punch-for-pay ranks.

The undefeated American knockout artist is currently preparing to defend his world championship against mandatory contender Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 18 after his rematch with Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) fell through.

Wilder and Fury fought a draw in Los Angeles last December with the WBC ordering an immediate rematch. Negotiations collapsed when the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ opted to sign with US broadcaster ESPN. Wilder works with rival network Showtime.

The 43-year-old Klitschko, who hasn’t fought since being stopped in 11 rounds by reigning WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in April 2017, has reportedly been weighing up a lucrative offer from sports streaming service DAZN to return to the ring.

Wilder, a one-time sparring partner of Klitschko’s, said he would welcome the return of ‘Dr Steelhammer’.

“There’s a lot of money in the heavyweight division right now,” Wilder told Tha Boxing Voice. “It’s a great time to be a heavyweight right now, why you think all these guys coming back – it’s an amazing time to comeback.

“If he comes back, we’ve already reached out to see if this was real, if he comes back and they’re serious, because of what’s going on in the heavyweight division, why not have a more exciting fight.

“If it does come about – why not, let’s entertain it, I’m sure a lot of people would love to see that one.”