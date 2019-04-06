Deontay Wilder warns “boring” Tyson Fury he will face a “backlash from the people”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) has slammed rival Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) as a boring fighter after the British boxer opted not to pursue and immediate rematch with the undefeated American powerhouse.

Last December Wilder retain his world title with a disputed split draw after overcoming a slow start to drop Fury twice late in the fight.

The WBC ordered an immediate rematch but negotiations broke down when Fury signed an £80 million TV deal with US broadcaster ESPN. Wilder works with rival broadcaster Showtime.

See Also

Fury will now face little-known German Tom Schwarz on June 15 while Wilder will defend his crown against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale in New York on May 18.

“That is one thing Americans don’t like is you say you want to fight nothing but the best then, when it is a controversial fight, you get the rematch and you run,” Wilder told The Mirror.

“Tyson Fury doesn’t have an exciting style, he can easily stink out a place with his style. People don’t want to see that in America. They don’t want to see you just boxing and being boring. They want to see excitement with the big boys, they want to see knockouts.

“Him dodging me and not taking that rematch is going to mess up his profile in America. If I don’t give Tyson Fury the rematch ever again in his life that will be his problem. ESPN is going to be s***ting bricks, and so will he.

“Everything he gained in our fight he lost. I hope he is aware of that. He is in for a rude awakening.”

Wilder also commented on speculation former undisputed heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, who hasn’t fought since being stopped by Anthony Joshua in the 11th round of a competitive fight two years ago, is preparing for a ring return.

“Klitschko can only live off his name for so long. You get to the point where you’re that fighter that used to be where you was – I can’t say used to be somebody, because he’s still somebody,” Wilder told The Sun.

“But, you know, the fighting scene, when he comes back, he’s gotta build himself back up – especially with someone like me, I’m coming in for the kill. I ain’t playing around with nobody.

“I don’t think he’ll want that fight, to be honest, in my opinion. Klitschko had many times to challenge me in the past.”