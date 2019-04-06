J Russell Peltz to recieve Briscoe Award for lifetime achievement

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

J Russell Peltz will celebrate his 50th anniversary as a boxing promoter later this year. To celebrate this important career milestone, Peltz will receive a special honorary Briscoe Award for Lifetime Achievement, on April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in

South Philly.

Peltz began his career as a 22 year old boy wonder in 1969, staging his first boxing show at the Blue Horizon, with Bennie Briscoe in the main event. Legends Cyclone Hart and Boogaloo Watts also fought on his first card.

Peltz went on to promote numerous shows at the Blue Horizon and Arena, before becoming the promoter at the Spectrum, where he arranged one of the greatest series of fights in the City’s history. As Spectrum boxing gave way to the era of casino fights, Peltz remained at the forefront, promoting shows in Atlantic City.

Peltz developed world champions, including Jeff Chandler and Matthew Saad Muhammad, as well as many contenders and fan favorites like Bennie Briscoe, Cyclone Hart, Willie “the worm” Monroe, Curtis Parker, Charles Brewer, and countless others. In his 50 years in the business, he has become known as a first class matchmaker who always gives the fans their money’s worth.

His efforts have earned him a spot in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the PA Boxing Hall of Fame, the NJ Boxing Hall of Fame, the World Boxing Hall of Fame, the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, and just about every other place where the standouts of boxing are recognized. On April 14, 2019, he’ll earn a Briscoe Award for his many accomplishments and important contributions to Philly boxing history.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.