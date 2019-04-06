Joseph Parker targeting Dereck Chisora in July

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 25-2 (19) hasn’t given up hope of facing Dereck Chisora 29-9 (21), according to his promoter David Higgins.

“Joseph will fight anyone, if it’s the right money and the right terms, so absolutely he would fight Chisora,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “It’s up to [promoter Eddie Hearn] to make a deal that’s attractive.”

Last week Hearn revealed he has been in talks to make the fight for mid-year.

“There have been, and that’s a fight we’re planning for July,” Hearn said to Sky Sports.

Parker is no stranger to British shores. In 2017 he defeated Hughie Fury in Manchester before returning to drop 12-round decisions to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte the following year.

“It’s very simple. My job is to get the best deal possible for Parker, and it’s halcyon times in boxing with massive money flowing,” Higgins continued.

“Basically I’m going to have a pretty frank conversation with the major players and see who will put the best deal on the table for Joseph.

“Monday in LA and then London maybe, it depends. If [promoter Bob Arum] puts an offer on the table that we cannot refuse, we might do the deal.

“But, that being said, Eddie Hearn has been great to work with. Arum has been fairly good too. The only one I haven’t worked with is Al Haymon, but we’re basically going to have a sit down with all the major players, see who will put the best offer on the table.”

Higgins remains bullish about the Chisora fight but says he is prepared to work with anyone in the business.

“Eddie is one of the best promoters I have worked with, so if he put in a good offer, no problem,” he said. “It could go the other way though, because I think we can attract some interest out of America at the same time.

“[Parker] wants to fight in July, so I am going to have serious meetings and see who puts the best offer on the table. I’ll work with any of them.”