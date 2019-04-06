Malik Hawkins takes on Fabian Lyimo In Main Event of Met Philadelphia Boxing Series

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated welterweight Malik Hawkins will headline the 2nd Met Philadelphia Boxing Series, when he takes on battle-tested Fabian Lyimo the eight-round main event on Friday, April 26th at The Met Philadelphia.

The massive show is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions and Live Nation.

Hawkins of Baltimore, Maryland has a record of 14-0 with nine knockouts.

The 23 year-old has been a professional for five years, and has amassed wins over Cody Peterson (1-0), Errol Sidney (6-1-2), Carlos Soto (13-0-2), Raymond Serrano (24-4) and his last bout when he won a eight-round unanimous decision over Gledwin Ortiz on February 23rd at The Met Philadelphia.

Lyimo of Tanzania has a record of 23-9-2 with 15 knockouts. The 36 year-old is a 12 year-professional, has wins over three undefeated opponents. In his last bout, Lyimo went eight-rounds before dropping a unanimous decision to Ismael Garcia on March 30th in Hockessin, Delaware.

In the previously announced eight-round co-feature, -An intriguing eight-round junior welterweight contest between Branden Pizarro and Tre’Sean Wiggins.

Two titles will be on the line as Pizarro will defend his NBA Intercontinental title, while Wiggins will defend his newly-won Pennsylvania State Title.

Pizarro of Philadelphia has a record of 14-1 with seven knockouts. The 19 year-old, is a three-year professional, and is riding a six fight winning streak. Pizarro win the NBA Intercontinental title on November 16, 2018 with a unanimous decision over Jerome Rodriguez. Pizarro is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Zack Ramsey on February 23rd at The Met.

Wiggins of Newbergh, New York has a record of 11-4-1 with six knockouts. The 28 year-old Wiggins is a nine-year professional, and is not afraid to take on top competition.

Wiggins has a 1st round knockout of former world champion Jason Sosa. Wiggins has a win over Naim Nelson. In his last bout, Wiggins won the Pennsylvania State title with an eight-round unanimous decision over Samuel Teah (15-2) on February 23rd at The MET.

Also in an eight-round bout, Gadwin Rosa (10-0, 8 KOs) will fight Sulaiman Segawa in a super featherweight bout.(11-2, 4 KOs).

Rosa of Ocala, Florida is 25 years-old and has a win over Jonathan Irizarry (3-0). In his last outing, Rosa took care of Jorge Luis Santos Guzman in two rounds on February 23rd at The Met.

Segwa of Silver Spring, Maryland has a record of 11-2 with four knockouts. The 27 year-old has a knack of defeating undefeated foes as he has already defeated Ali Kasango (3-0), Djiby Diagne (3-0), Brian Gallegos (6-0), and Hector Lopez Jr. (10-0-1). Segwa also defeated Alejandro Salinas (9-1).

Two other eight-round bouts are on the bill.

Undefeated heavyweight Darmani Rock (14-0, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Mike Bissett (15-11-1, 9 KOs) of Tampa, Florida.

Fanlong Meng (14-0, 9 KOs) of China boxes Daniel Najera (8-3-1, 3 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a light heavyweight battle.

In six-round bouts:

Christian Tapia (8-0, 7 KOs) of Coamo, PR fights Raul Chirino (13-10-1, 8 KOs) of Miami, Florida in a lightweight contest.

Miguel Cartagena (15-5-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a flyweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Benny Sinakin (3-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Patrick Pierre (3-6, 1 KO) of New Orleans in a light heavyweight clash.

Josue Rosa (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Lucky Holt (0-3) of Hannibal, Missouri in a bantamweight bout.

Thyler Williams of Philadelphia (1-0, 1 KO) will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest.

Malik Warren of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a lightweight fight.

TICKETS are $100, $75, $50 & $25 and can be purchased at TheMetPhilly.com or Please call 1-800-745-3000 to order your tickets by phone.