Official weights from Wolfsburg

6 April 2019
Sauerland
Patrick Wojcicki (12-0-1, 4 KOs) and Marcelo Fabian Caceres (18-3, 13 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their IBF Intercontinental Middleweight title clash tomorrow night at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg.

Wojcicki returns to headline his hometown arena following a unanimous points win over countryman Sven Elbir in October, and will be aiming for a second successive defence of his IBF strap against the tough Argentinian Caceres.

Denis Radovan’s (11-0-1, 5 KOs) rematch with Ronny Mittag (30-3-3, 15 KOs) for the IBF European title tops an action-packed undercard at the Congress Park, which also features 17 year-old female boxing sensation Sophie Alisch (1-0, 1 KO) and rising super middleweight star Leon Bauer (15-0-1, 9 KOs).

IBF Intercontinental Middleweight Championship:
Patrick Wojcicki: 72.3 kg
Marcelo Fabian Caceres: 72.4 kg

IBF European Middleweight Championship:
Denis Radovan: 72.3 kg
Ronny Mittag: 72.6 kg

Featherweight – 6 Rounds:
Sophie Alisch: 56.6 kg
Alina Zaitseva: 55.8 kg

Super Middleweight – 8 Rounds:
Leon Bauer: 76.6 kg
Mateo Damian Veron: 76.6 kg

Cruiserweight – 8 Rounds:
Limi Tairi: 90.4 kg
Tamas Kozma: 85.0kg

Middleweight – 8 Rounds:
Faton Vukshinaj: 72.3 kg
Landry Kore: 72.0 kg

Middleweight – 4 Rounds:
Nicola Piekarski: 73.1 kg
Michal Vosyka: 72.5 kg

All the action from Wolfsburg is available to watch live on Sport1 in Germany and Box Nation in the UK. Limited tickets are still available via www.eventim.de.

