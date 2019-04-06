Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test against Carlos Takam

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 16-0 (12) is set to make his heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam 36-5-1 (28) at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland USA on Saturday, 25 May.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian southpaw was the breakout star of the first season of the World Boxing Super Series, entering with the WBO 200-pound title and exiting with the WBC, WBA and IBF belts added to his waist after defeating Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis and Murat Gassiev.

Usyk is coming off an eighth round stoppage of Tony Bellew in Manchester last November.

See Also

“It’s a tough first fight,” said Usyk. “But I need to test myself against world-class opposition on my new road to undisputed.”

Perennial contender Takam, 38, promises to provide a solid test for Usyk in his first fight in the open weight class.

Takam challenged Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles in October 2017, lasting 10 rounds with the heavy-handed Briton. In other notable bouts he went 12 rounds with Joseph Parker and was stopped by Dereck Chisora and Alexander Povetkin in eight and 10 rounds respectively.

“I can promise that this will be a great fight and I will provide Usyk with a huge test on his heavyweight debut,” Takam said.

“I have huge ambitions of my own in the division and this fight will provide me with the chance to prove that.”