The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Briscoe Awards return to Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia for their 12th annual event, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Every year, the Briscoe Awards honor and celebrate the biggest achievements of the Philadelphia-area boxing scene, presenting awards in a variety of categories like “Fighter of the Year”, “Fight of the Year”, “Amateur of the Year”, “KO of the Year”, and many others.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

See Also

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.