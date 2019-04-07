Dillian Whyte lashes the sanctioning bodies for overlooking him

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 25-1 (18) believes he is being actively avoided by heavyweight titleholders Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) and Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39).

“I think they’re just trying to freeze me out for as long as they can, hoping I’ll get older and get demotivated,” Whyte told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Whyte, the WBC and WBO number one contender, also took issue with the money h has been offered to face Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19).

See Also

“You can’t offer Fury £15m and offer me £4m,” Whyte said. “Fury’s not three times the draw that I am. I know what value I bring. Of course I believe I can become world champion, anything could happen. Of course I believe I can beat him.”

The 30-year-old Brixton bomber took aim at the WBC after a fight with the Mexican sanctioning body’s champion Wilder failed to come to fruition.

“The WBC is a joke. Boxing is a funny sport, it makes no sense. These things only happen in boxing,” Whyte said.

“It wouldn’t happen in the business world; it wouldn’t happen in normal life or in any other sport apart from boxing.

“It’s just boxing and you get on with it.”

Nevertheless, Whyte believes a world title shot is in his future.

“I believe I’ll be world champion one way or another,” Whyte said. “They can’t run forever and when I get my shot, whichever it is, I’m gonna take years of frustration and anger and stress out on them.

“So they might as well just give me the world title before the fight even happens.”