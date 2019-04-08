Tyson Fury versus Tom Schwarz lands in Las Vegas

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) will make his Las Vegas debut against Tom Schwarz 24-0 (16) on June 15 with the fight landing at the MGM Grand.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be boxing in Las Vegas,” Fury told ESPN. “I always said I will never go to Vegas until I box there, and now I finally am.

“I can’t wait to put on a boxing master class for all my fans. The British and Irish fans will invade Vegas. I can’t wait.”

The fight at the 17,000 seat venue will be Fury’s third in the United States. Last December he fought a controversial draw with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles and outpointed Steve Cunningham in New York in 2013.

The 30-year-old Fury was widely expected to participate in an immediate rematch with Wilder but the fight fell through when he signed an £80m broadcast deal with ESPN and Top Rank. Wilder is associated with rival network Showtime.

Schwarz, 24, remains bullish about his chances against Fury.

“A fight in Las Vegas against Tyson Fury is a dream come true,” the undefeated German said. “While I appreciate Tyson as a great fighter and a sportsman, I am young, ambitious and in the top of the world rankings.

“I’ve won 24 fights. I’ve got nothing to lose, and my 25th victory will come against Fury.”