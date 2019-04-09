D’Animal Poleaxes Previously Undefeated Pole

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Andrew Robinson has travelled to Poland and ripped the ‘0’ from Damian Jonak on Saturday evening.

The IBO Continental Middleweight Champion defeated Jonak, who went into the fight with an impressive 41-0-1 record, by split decision in Katowice after eight absorbing rounds.

Robinson started well as he established his jab and made his superior reach count. 36 year-old Jonak hit back and enjoyed some success in the second and third stanzas as he persevered with his double jab, overhand right combination. As the bout wore on, Robinson got to grips with the stocky Pole’s one dimensional attack. Claiming centre of the ring and picking his shots well, the Birmingham boxer finished the fight strongly.

Surprisingly given the fight was in Jonak’s home country, but deservingly, Robinson picked up a memorable split decision.

“I am so happy,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It’s been a long camp and Jonak’s been my focus for many months. I knew, and my team knew, I could come to Poland and get the win.

“I’m the most dangerous Middleweight in Britain. I’ve come over her and beaten a fighter who hasn’t lost in 42 fights.

“I’m always fit and always ready. I will fight anybody. This is a statement. Bring on the next big fight.”

BCB Promotions would like to thank MB Promotions for their hospitality and to thank the people of Poland for their support during our trip. Images (c) MB Promotions