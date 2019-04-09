Julio Cesar Chavez to attend Box Fan Expo at the World of Sports Memorabilia booth

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Boxing’s Mexican living legend Julio Cesar Chavez has confirmed that he will appear at the fifth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Chavez will hold a meet and greet with his fans at the Box Fan Expo at the World of Sports Memorabilia booth. The Expo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during Cinco De Mayo weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Danny Jacobs, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Chavez will make his first appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and also have merchandise for sale for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this Boxing Legend.

Chavez joins Riddick Bowe, Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr., Marco Antonio Barrera, Mia St,John, Juan Manuel Marquez, Vinny Paz, Devin Haney, Earnie Shavers, Al Bernstein, Michael Spinks, WBC, Erik Morales, James Toney and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with many more Top Boxing stars to be announced.

About Julio Cesar Chavez

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., is a Mexican former professional boxer who competed from 1980 to 2005. A multiple-time world champion in three weight divisions, Chavez was listed by The Ring magazine as the world’s best boxer, pound for pound, from 1990 to 1993. During his career he held the WBC super featherweight title from 1984 to 1987, the WBA and WBC lightweight titles between 1987 and 1989, the WBC light welterweight title twice between 1989 and 1996, and the IBF light welterweight title from 1990 to 1991. He also held the Ring magazine and lineal lightweight titles from 1988 to 1989, and the lineal light welterweight title twice between 1990 and 1996. Chavez was named Fighter of the Year for 1987 and 1990 by the Boxing Writers Association of America and The Ring respectively.

Chavez holds records for the most total successful defenses of world titles (27, shared with Omar Narvaez), most title fight victories and fighters beaten for the title (both at 31), and most title fights (37); he has the second most title defenses won by knockout (21, after Joe Louis with 23). His fight record was 89 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw before his first professional loss to Frankie Randall in 1994, before which he had an 87-fight win streak until his draw with Pernell Whitaker in 1993. Chavez’s 1993 win over Greg Haugen at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City set the record for a boxing match of 132,274 in attendance.

He is ranked as the 17th best boxer of all time, pound for pound, by BoxRec, #24 on ESPN’s list of “50 Greatest Boxers of All Time”, and 18th on The Ring’s “80 Best Fighters of the Last 80 Years”. Chavez is also ranked #1 greatest super lightweight boxer of all time and #13 greatest boxer of all time by Boxing Action Magazine. In 2010 he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame for the Class of 2011. He is the father of current boxers Omar Chavez and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

About World of Sports Memorabilia

World Sports Memorabilia is a family owned and operated business specializing in sports, memorabilia, along with custom framing. As collectors of fine autographed pieces as well as being dealers, they are sensitive to the potential of forgeries in the marketplace; therefore, they have obtained most of their autographs either in person or from a promotional agent who has conducted a personal or private signing with a specific athlete or celebrity. They always provide a certificate of authenticity with every autograph and would be more than willing to provide additional information on how they obtained any particular piece. For more info go to: https://worldofsportsmem.com/

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet-and-greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last four Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, Errol Spence Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Pazienza, Mia St.John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors include: boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry.

