Mickey Bey Signs managerial contract with Prince Ranch Boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former lightweight world champion, Mickey Bey (23-2-1, 11 KOs), has signed a managerial agreement with Prince Ranch Boxing. Bey, who has been dormant for the last few years, recently fought in September of 2018. Before that he lost a split decision on June of 2016, against Rances Barthelemy, relinquishing his IBF title. Bey is looking to get back into world title contention in 2019.

“I’m happy to have a good solid management team behind me with Prince Ranch Boxing guiding my career,” said Mickey Bey. “My goal is to get back on the path to winning another world title, either at super featherweight or lightweight. I feel I can make a run at either weight class. My body is feeling great and my hands are healthy. I’m going to keep grinding in the gym as I await my next fight date.”

“Everyone knows Mickey Bey is a very talented fighter,” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “We are going to get him a few fights to see where he’s at before we step him up. He’s been working hard in the gym and we are happy to bring him on board.”

See Also

“I know Mickey has a lot of fight left in him,” said co-manager Oscar Vazquez, who will be guiding Bey’s career with Hannley. “He’s looking really sharp in the gym sparring with world class fighters. As soon as we get him a fight will be making an announcement.”