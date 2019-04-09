Paul Kroll to be named “Rookie of the Year” at Briscoe Awards

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Junior middleweight boxer Paul Kroll, a 2016 Olympian, made a great start to his professional boxing career in 2018, and was voted by fans as the best rookie in Philadelphia. Paul will receive his Briscoe Award at a public event on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Xfinity Live! in South Philly.

Kroll made his debut in Philadelphia last August, blasting out DeAngelo Alcorn in the first round. He followed that with another stoppage (TKO2), this time against Antonio Wattell in Oklahoma City. Now that his delayed pro career is on track, he appears poised to make his move in 2019. The next step for Kroll is the Briscoe Awards, before more highly anticipated pro fights.

“It’s an honor to win the Briscoe Award, and it feels good to be recognized by my city,” Kroll said.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.