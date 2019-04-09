Tim Tszyu set to face Joel Camilleri for Aussie title on May 15

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF number 15 junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 12-0 (10) will challenge Australian 154-pound champion Joel Camilleri 17-5-1 (8) at the Star Casino in Sydney, Australia on May 15.

Tszyu will be headlining his first Main Event pay-per-view. If the 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu is successful, he says he wants to fight Dwight Ritchie and Michael Zerafa before targeting Jeff Horn.

“Pressure is good,” Tszyu told FoxSports.com.au prior to the official announcement. “Without pressure, you’ve really got nothing that motivates you. A little bit of pressure is fine, I know how to deal with it.

“That pressure just motivates me to train harder, to wake up every morning — I’ve always got that goal set for myself: every fight from now is going to be a big one, and is going to be in front of everyone.”

Tszyu recently returned from a trip to the United States where he kicked off his training camp sparring some of the best boxers in the world in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

But he says he wants to clear out his division domestically before chasing the big names overseas.

“There’s plenty of time for America,” Tszyu said. “I have to establish myself here first in Australia, become a big pay-per-view draw, so that when I do go to America in the future where, of course, there will be world titles and all that, I’m not just going to be there to perform, but I’ll have the whole stadium packed with Aussies, with Russians, with everyone around the world that are fans.”

Tszyu isn’t expecting an easy night against Camilleri, who has never been stopped and has improved markedly since joining Sam Labruna’s stable.

“He’s the Australian champion for a reason,” Tszyu said. “He’s a very good fighter. He’s got some good power, got some good movement.

“But then again, I focus on myself mainly, focus on my training, only on what I have to do, and I know the keys to victory, and I will capitalise on it.”