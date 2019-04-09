Victory 8 Welcome to Vietnam short summary

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Full videos of each fight can be viewed at:

Cao Van Nguyen v Ariel Puton (Philippines) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IM-aRDhZbM

Bui Phuoc Tung v Emmet Brown (Australia) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBZkaneTr38

See Also

Nguyen Thi Tam v Gretel De Paz (Philippines) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeXh9lo0z_g

Vu Thanh Dat v Jino Rodrigo (Philippines) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHrUuuYexwQ

Tran Duc Tho v Danilo Creati (Italy) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB0geKIrvY4

Nguyen Van Hai v Jye Lane Taylor (Australia) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnLmhErJERQ

Vietnamese boxers won five out of six fights at the international boxing event Victory 8 held in HCM City’s Nguyễn Du Gymnasium over the weekend.

The second professional boxing event in the country was organised by VSP Boxing. The event attracted national champions in different weight categories to face top pro boxers from Australia, Italy and the Philippines.

Cao Văn Nguyên shocked Ariel Puton of the Philippines in the men’s 57kg category. Puton is considered the “younger brother” of Manny Pacquiao with five knock-outs in professional events.

Bùi Phước Tùng also beat Emmet Brown of Australia in the men’s 63.5kg category.

Asian champion Nguyễn Thị Tâm crushed Gretel de Paz from the Philippines in the women’s 51kg.

In the remaining bouts, Nguyễn Văn Hải beat Jye Lane Taylor of Australia in the men’s 60kg and Vũ Thành Đạt overcame Jino Rodrigo of the Philippines in the 63.5kg division. — VNS’