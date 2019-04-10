13th Lucky For Troi?

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Troi Coleman will be competing on a memorable date when he aims to make it a quartet of victories since entering the world of boxing.

The former kickboxer will make the trip across Staffordshire from the town of Burntwood for fight night at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent.

The 23-year-old is back in action a week on Saturday, to feature on BCB Promotions’ bill. The show has been called ‘April Power.’

See Also

The date of April 13 resonates with Coleman, as it’s exactly a year since he signed off from the unlicensed circuit with a final fight against Kieran Leinster.

Londoner Leinster outpointed him that evening and has since followed him into pro boxing, registering two more over-the-distance wins.

Coleman has claimed three scalps himself, all on points, with verdicts over Lewis van Poetsch, Darryl Sharp and Kevin McCauley.

He defeated van Poetsch by whitewash, but had to overcome a cut to see off Sharp and battle to make sure of success against double centurion McCauley.

All presented learning curves for Coleman, who would also relish a rematch with Leinster down the line and the chance of revenge.

‘The Hawk’ think he’s flying, through his preparations in camp, and is ready to pounce on his next opponent after the bell goes.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, I’ve been to King’s Hall before to watch a show and I love the set-up there. I’m actually quite excited.

“There’s a great line-up for the show, I’m glad to be a part of it and, as time goes on, I hope that the venues just get bigger and better.

“This is a platform to do that, by getting another step closer to where I want to be and, hopefully, I’ll tick a few more boxes than I did last time.

“If I can fight like I’ve been sparring, I’ll be happy but everyone tells me that will come with experience. I’m only 23 and I’m still learning the sport, really.

“I’ve got goals in my head that I’m trying to achieve and you’ll see when I’m ready for titles. There are things that I already do well.

“I’ve had a good jab, every since I took up boxing, but it’s really starting to get some power behind it now. Some sparring partners have told me it’s like getting hit with a lead punch!

“It’s still my first 12 months as a pro, it was April 13 last year that I had my last unlicensed fight. That was against Kieran Leinster and he’s turned over now, as well.

“That was at the 02 Indigo in London and it was such a good scrap. I’d do it again, the sooner the better. We can have it this year if he wants!”

Nathan ‘Hitman’ Heaney headlines the King’s Hall bill, in an eight-round middleweight contest as he steps up the sessions.

The undefeated Heaney, also from Stoke, who has built up a pro record of five wins with two TKOs already recorded.

The rest of the card features Stoke cohorts Owen Jobburn, Cole Johnson and Atal Khan, plus Staffordshire’s Luke Caci.

Jobburn is looking to bounce back from three straight defeats, one of those in a three-round Prizefighter type tournament and another for the Midlands super welterweight title.

A loss to Gary Cooper came at King’s Hall, where the game 29-year-old now returns to action determined to land a fifth win from nine outings, with one draw also on his pro record.

Lightweight prospect Johnson is aiming to make it a hat-trick of paid victories, after recording two points victories starting with his debut last year.

He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding in the sport, having become a national titleist as an amateur.

Johnson, aged 24 and a product of Orme Boxing Club, claimed England Senior Development honours in 2017 and wants to build a path towards further glory.

Debutant Khan is also a graduate from Orme and first punches for pay in the super lightweight division.

Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is the third product of the Orme gym in action and is unbeaten himself, with six points successes.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.