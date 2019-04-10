Christina Hammer says she has all the advantages over Claressa Shields

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO middleweight champion Christina Hammer 24-0 (11) says she has gotten into the head of WBC, WBA and IBF champion Claressa Shields 8-0 (2) ahead of their unification clash at Ballroom in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night.

The undefeated 28-year-old, who boxes out of Germany but was born in Kazakhstan, insists she knows everything Shields is likely to do in the ring.

“I know everything about her, I’ve watched a lot of her fights and I was at a few of her fights ringside,” Hammer said to RingTV.com.

See Also

“I know I have the skills to beat her, and my goal is to beat her badly. I’m looking forward to this fight and I’m prepared. I want to be undisputed champion and it’s a real tough fight and I’m ready for this.”

Hammer, who will enjoy a three-inch height and reach advantage over Shields, believes her experience and technical skills will see her through. But it’s the mind games that may prove to be the most decisive factor of the fight.

“I know how to provoke her and drive her crazy. I have to box her and use my technical skills, and my experience and round-for-round I have to be careful,” Hammer said.

“I’m taller than her and my arms are longer, plus I have 24 fights. I’ve learned a lot from every fight, and I’m growing and growing from fight to fight. Distance and movement is a big deal for me, because I’ll know how to handle this.

“This is such an honour for me and in the past, I dreamed of getting all of these belts. This is a dream come true. It’s a great opportunity for women’s boxing. I’ll have to keep my distance and use my jab. I’ll have to move and react to everything. The experience is on my side.”