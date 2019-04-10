The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Cole Johnson is fighting fit again and ready to put on a show as he aims to make it a hat-trick of victories since turning pro.

Johnson is raring to go after a successful debut year and resumes his efforts as part of fight night at King’s Hall, in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent.

The 24-year-old is back in action on Saturday April 13, to feature on BCB Promotions’ bill. The show has been called ‘April Power.’

The lightweight prospect joined the pro ranks at the same venue, after a successful amateur career representing Orme Boxing Club.

He’s only been in the sport for four years, spending time on the unlicensed circuit before becoming carded with Orme.

He won a national title for the club, claiming England Senior Development honours in 2017, and left the amateurs with a record of 24 wins from 27 bouts.

Johnson bashed around Simas Volosinas on his pro bow, battering around the Lithuanian so badly in the third round that the referee scored the session 10-8.

His European opponent used his experience to reach the final bell, but Johnson recorded an emphatic 40-35 points whitewash victory.

He then travelled to Walsall Town Hall to tackle Spain-based Nicaraguan Reynaldo Cajina, but was suffering from the effects of illness.

Johnson played it safe to record a 40-36 points landslide, but is hoping to put on a better performance now he’s been restored to full health.

Sparring with Midlands super lightweight champion Connor Parker and title challenger Kieran McLaren has got Johnson sharp again ahead of the fight date.

He said: “I feel like I’ve been training for ages, I’ve been back in the gym since January and we stepped up towards a camp from about 10 weeks out.

“I had a good, solid debut year but, to be honest, I was terrible in my last fight. I had a chest infection, so I shouldn’t really have boxed.

“I’d sold a lot of tickets, so I didn’t want to pull out and leave my fans disappointed. I was alright for the first couple of rounds, but I struggled with my breathing after that.

“I can’t be doing that again, it was a lesson learned and the most important thing was I got the win, but I was disappointed.

“I didn’t lose a round, I just sat behind my jab although I wanted to throw a lot more punches than I could. I’m a pressure fighter.

“I want to make more of a statement this time, much like I did the first time around. I hurt the lad then, he held on for dear life and managed to survive.

“I’m feeling fit and sharp and I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring at King’s Hall. The atmosphere there for my debut was wild.

“I had 160 there to support me then, 85 came to Walsall and made that a good experience for me, but it’s great to get back home. It’s comfortable for me there.

“I’ve had some great sparring, I’m looking to really step up the pace now I’m fit again and, on April 13, I’ll be giving it my best.”

Nathan ‘Hitman’ Heaney headlines the King’s Hall bill, in an eight-round middleweight contest as he steps up the sessions.

The undefeated Heaney, also from Stoke, who has built up a pro record of five wins with two TKOs already recorded.

The rest of the card features Stoke cohorts Owen Jobburn and Atal Khan, plus Staffordshire duo Luke Caci and Troi Coleman.

Jobburn is looking to bounce back from three straight defeats, one of those in a three-round Prizefighter type tournament and another for the Midlands super welterweight title.

A loss to Gary Cooper came at King’s Hall, where the game 29-year-old now returns to action determined to land a fifth win from nine outings, with one draw also on his pro record.

Debutant Khan is also a graduate of Orme Boxing Club and first punches for pay in the super lightweight division.

Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is another product of the Orme gym and is unbeaten himself, with six points successes.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

A fourth win will be the target of Burntwood’s Coleman. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, has three points verdicts under his belt so far.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.