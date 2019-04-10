Kalvin Henderson Takes On Antowyan Aikens In Main Event On Friday, May 10th At 2300 Arena In Philadelphia
One of the biggest and most competitive cards is coming to 2300 Arena on Friday night, May 10th as King’s Promotions in association with Titans Boxing Promotions present a tremendous night of boxing.
In the eight-round main event, undefeated super middleweight, Kalvin Henderson takes on Antowyan Aikens in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.
Henderson of Fayetville, Arkansas has a record of 11-0 with seven knockouts. The 28 year-old is a three-year pro who has wins over Cameron Burroughs (2-0), Bobby Taylor (4-0) and in his last bout when he stopped highly-regarded Brandon Robinson (11-1) on December 7, 2018. That bout was named the 2018 Philadelphia Fight of the Year.
Aikens of Atlantic City has a record of 13-6-1 with one knockout. The 29 year-old Aikens is an eight-year professional. Aikens has quality wins over Sherman Artis Jr. (2-0) & Amir Shabazz (4-0). In his last bout, Aikens was stopped by two-time former world title challenger Ronald Gavril on December 7th in Las Vegas.
In the first of two, eight-round co-features, super middleweight Brandon Robinson takes on DeVaun Lee.
Robinson of Philadelphia has a record of 12-2 with nine knockouts.
The 30 year-old Robinson is a three-year professional, who won 11 straights fights with wins over Brandon Clark (2-0) and Ernest Amuzu (25-3). Robinson stopped Lawrece Blakey in one round on March 29th in Philadelphia.
Lee of Queens, New York has a record of 10-5-1 with five knockouts.
The 31 year-old Lee is a six-year pro, who has quality wins over Josue Valdez (5-0), Ian Green (8-0), former New York Golden Gloves champion Chris Galeano (10-0), Robelle Rogers (4-1); former world title challenger Giovanni Lorenzo (37-7) and Carlos Rafael Cruz (17-1). Lee then entered The Contender Tournament where he lost to eventual finalist Shane Mosley Jr. In his last bout, Lee lost a unanimous decision to Tyrone Brunson on November 9th.
Appearing in an eight-round lightweight bout will be undefeated super bantamweight Raeese Aleem (13-0, 7 KOs) taking on Ramiro Robles (15-8-2, 9 KOs) of Queretero, Mexico.
In Six-round Bouts:
Alycia Baumgardner (6-1, 4 KOs) of Fremont, OH takes on Gabriella Mezei ((9-17-3, 3 KOs) of Covasna, Romania in a lightweight bout.
Antonio DuBose (10-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight fight.
James Martin (4-0) of Philadelphia boxes Kashon Hutchinson (4-5, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a welterweight fight.
Paul Kroll (2-0, 2 KOs) fights Vincent Floyd (4-6-1, 2 KOs) in a battle of Philadelphia based welterweights.
In four-round bouts:
LaQuan Evans (1-0) of Philadelphia takes on Brandon Bey (0-1) of Bronx, NY in a middleweight bout.
Ryan Umberger (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Daryl Fenton (1-4-1) of Washington, DC in a middleweight bout.
Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com