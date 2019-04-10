Split-T Management’s Fearsome Foursome On Display Tonight In The Big Apple

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tonight at Sony Hall in New York City, four members of the Split-T Management stable will be featured on Dibella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series.

In the main event, Welterweight Ivan Golub (15-1, 12 KOs) takes on Manuel Alejandro Reyes (11-4-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-round fight for the WBC USNBC title.

Golub of Brooklyn, New York via Ukraine has won two straight bouts since his lone, yet very controversial loss to Jamontay Clark. The 30 year-old is knocking on the door of big fights as he has wins over Kirk Huff (3-0), Tyson Harrison (2-0), Kendal Mena (20-2), Juan Rodriguez Jr. (12-3), Marlon Aguas (9-0) & James Stevenson (23-2). Golub is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision over veteran Lanardo Tyner on August 18th.

Reyes is a capable opponent as he has wins over Dwain Victorian (4-1); two wins over Brian Jones (12-3), Steven Zayas (2-0). He is coming off his a defeat to undefeated Mykal Fox on November 21, 2017.

Golub weighed 146.6 lbs. Reyes was 147 lbs.

Hurshidbek Normatov takes on Calvin Metcalf in a six-round super welterweight contest.

Normatov, 26 was an amateur star from Uzbekistan, has a perfect 7-0 mark with three knockouts. Normatov already has wins over two undefeated foes in his career, and is coming off a 6th round stoppage over Alexis Gaytan on July 21st.

Metcalf of Kansas City has a record of 9-1-1 with two knockouts. The capable Metcalf has wins over Raymond Handson (5-0-1), Jose Louie Lopez (9-2), Marchristopher Adkins (9-2) and his last bout when he drew with undefeated Ethan Cooper on November 17th.

Normatov weighed 155 lbs. Metcalf was 154.4 lbs.

Five-Time New York Golden Gloves champion, Brian Ceballo takes on 20 fight-veteran, Ricardo Garcia in a welterweight bout.

Ceballo 7-0 with three knockouts, is making his 2nd appearance in his native city, and has shown terrific boxing skills in hos early career. He is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Randy Fuentes on January 27th.

Ceballo is promoted by 360 Promotions.

Ceballo weighed 148.6 lbs. Garcia, who won his first 14 bouts, will be facing his 4th undefeated opponent, checked in at 148.6 lbs as well.

Undefeated cruiserweight Joseph Williams takes on Jose Mario Flores in a six-round bout.

Williams (12-0, 8 KOs) has shown his prowess and potential with quality wins over Joey Montoya (9-2-3), Chris Harris (2-0-2) & Lenin Castillo (15-0-1). In his last Bout. Williams stopped Felipe Romero in three rounds on April 22, 2017 at Barclay Center.

Flores of Woodbrodge, Virginia is 8-1-2 with four knockouts. Flores scored a big upset when he won a eight-round decision over Armando Pina (16-0) on November 10th.

Williams weighed at 198 lbs. Flores was 198.8 lbs

The fights can be seen live on UFC Fight Pass.