Top Amateur Boxers from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C to Compete in Spain
On Sunday, some of the top amateur boxers on the East Coast left for Murcia, Spain to compete in the Youth and Junior International championships that will take place from April 8 – April 13th.
The 10-person team is made up of all top USA Boxing talent, and all ranked kids in the country from their respective clubs:
NJ LBC
ADIRONDACK LBC
POTOMAC VALLEY LBC
MIDDLE ATLANTIC LBC
Team members include Juniors : Ramier Walker 46kg, Dwyke Flemmings 63kg,Kasir Goldston 66kg & Zahir Abdus Salaam 70kg
The Youth roster includes: Shamar Canal 49kg, Keith Colon 52kg , Rasheim Jefferson 56kg, Breeon Carothers 60 kg, Keon Davis 64 kg & Vito Mielnicki 69 kg.
The team will be chaperoned by a terrific coaching staff that consists : Dywyke Flemmings , Muhammad Salaam, Keith Colon, Tyshuan Goldston, Rashiem Jefferson.
In order to make this trip, the team was able to be sponsored by GH3 Promotions, City of Newark, Marshall Wace Company , Duncan Ford , M&M Redevelopment , Sky Club Fitness of West Caldwell, All State Painting & New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.