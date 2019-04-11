Announcer revealed for Briscoe Awards

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former professional boxer and current ring announcer, Alex Barbosa will be the announcer at the 12th Annual Briscoe Awards on Sunday. Over the past several years, Barbosa, a busy ring announcer these days, has worked numerous boxing matches in the Philadelphia area, including events at the Sugar House Casino, the 2300 Arena, and others.

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Barbosa will take the mic and host the 12th Annual Briscoe Awards, which recognizes the biggest accomplishments of the Philly fight scene.

In addition to his work as a ring announcer, Barbosa is also the owner and proprietor of TKO Fitness, a boxing, MMA, and kick boxing gym in Cherry Hill, NJ. Under Barbosa’s guidance, TKO Fitness has become one of the hottest boxing gyms in the area. TKO Fitness is home to many thriving boxers, including IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM . Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.