Anthony Joshua excited about US debut at iconic Madison Square Garden

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) has revealed his didn’t realise what a big deal it was to be fighting at New York’s Madison Square Garden until he signed on to fight at the famous venue.

The 29-year-old Joshua will take on unbeaten American Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) in his US debut on June 1.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist was originally expected to defend his crown at Wembley Stadium in London on April 13 but that date was scrapped when a suitable opponent couldn’t be secured.

See Also

Joshua says he is excited to be fighting at such an historic venue.

“Until I had the offer to fight here, I never realised how iconic this place was,” Joshua said in an interview with sports streaming service DAZN.

“When I found out I was fighting at MSG, it made me zone in to what it was about. It is an iconic place, not just in terms of sport, but entertainment.

“Being amongst all these guys is one thing and I feel me and Miller have just posted our names through the post box of MSG history.

“I feel it’s how do you stamp your name along with these guys because it’s one thing being amongst it, but how do you make your stamp?

“It has to be a great fight and then I have to come back again and own the place.”

The Joshua-Miller clash has already broken the record as the highest grossing pre-sale event at the Garden, surprising many who thought the Brit was an unknown quantity in the US.

But Joshua is under no illusion he is the away fighter against the 30-yyear-old from Brooklyn.

“I’m definitely not going to be the home fighter,” he said.