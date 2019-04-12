Five names in the running to face Dillian Whyte in July

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has put together a shortlist of five heavyweights for Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) to choose from ahead of his ring return in July.

The Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ will be making his 2019 debut after knocking out domestic rival Dereck Chisora in 11 rounds in December.

Whyte is the WBC number one contender but is still waiting to hear if the Mexican sanctioning body will install him as the mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder’s world championship.

See Also

The undefeated American is scheduled to defend the WBC belt against countryman Dominic Breazeale at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on May 18.

“We wait on a decision from the WBC,” Hearn said to Sky Sports. “Obviously everybody knows they were at a meeting and mediation in London some weeks ago. We expected a decision last week, we’re hoping it will come this week.

“Plans are in place for his July fight already, but we are also keen to know we get what we requested from the WBC and once we know what that is, which we hope will be tomorrow, we will be in a position to announce his next fight and look at his plans in more detail.”

Hearn refused to divulge the names he was considering for Whyte, but conceded it would likely be against a world-rated opponent.

“There are probably about five options for Dillian in July. He wants to have a proper fight, even if he’s mandatory for the winner of Wilder-Breazeale. He wants to have a proper fight and that’s Dillian Whyte all over,” Hearn said.

“The names we are looking at are all good fights and like I said, once we get that ruling, we will be pulling the trigger and making that announcement.”