Vitali Klitschko reveals details of Wladimir Klitschko’s rumoured return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Vitali Klitschko has spoken out about his brother Wladimir’s rumoured return to the ring.

Former unified champion Wladimir Klitschko has not boxed since being stopped in the 11th round by Anthony Joshua in their competitive world title fight two years ago.

But in recent weeks the 43-year-old has been linked with a lucrative multi-fight offer to pick up the gloves again.

See Also

“Let me tell a true story,” Vitali Klitschko told German newspaper Abendzeitung. “When the news came that a TV channel had offered $40 million to make a comeback, I called him and asked what was going on. He said, ‘This is an offer that does not really interest me.’

“When, a few weeks later, I was talking about an $80 million offer, I called again and asked, ‘What is the situation now?’

“He said, ‘This is not an offer that changes my mind, maybe I’ll start thinking about it at $100 million.’

“One thing is certain: no matter what decision he makes, I will support him 100 percent on his way and stand behind him. As we have always done.

“For me, this is how it is: Yes, money is very important in life. But Wladimir needs no money, he has taken care of.

“He has earned a lot as a boxer, the money well spent, he has a good career after the career. The money alone will not motivate him.

“In my eyes, he has nothing to prove as a boxer. He wrote history, he was one of the greatest boxers ever.

“For me, he cannot win anything in a comeback. But only he himself can make the decision.

“The most important thing in life is not money but health.”