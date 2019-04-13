Sam Soliman announces retirement after points win over Mark Lucas

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam ‘King’ Soliman 46-14-1 (19) closed out his professional boxing career with a clear-cut 12-round points win over Mark Lucas 9-2 (3) at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Australia on Friday night.

The popular 45-year-old Melburnian was awarded the victory by scores of 120-108 and 118-110 twice.

“Mark Lucas is a former OPBF champion and was a very tough opponent but no one was going to defeat me tonight in what is my final bout,” Soliman told Fightnews.com. “Training was perfect for me and what I was doing in the gym I was able to do against Lucas. The referee did a great job and let the both of us fight.

“The promoter Brian Amatruda said if I wasn’t 46 years of age and retiring he would have me boxing again in three weeks. He thought it was a very good performance.”

Soliman fought some of the best boxers of his era, including Winky Wright, Jermain Taylor, Felix Sturm, Sakio Bika and Anthony Mundine.

“The only fighter I would come out of retirement for would be Anthony Mundine who I boxed three times at super middleweight. I’m confident I would beat him at middleweight,” Soliman continued.

“I started boxing amateur in 1991 and had 85 bouts and 61 professional bouts. My idol in boxing was Pernell Whitaker who was a genius in the ring. I was fortunate to meet him in a lift in Las Vegas and told him he was my idol and someone told Pernell that I was Sam Soliman and he said he seen me fight Winky Wright.”

In 2014 Soliman travelled to Germany to win an unlikely points decision over IBF champion Sturm before losing the title in his first defence against Taylor in the USA five months later.

Soliman now plans to focus on training boxers at his gym in South Melbourne.

“I will be involved in boxing now as a trainer. I have four gun professional boxers and four gun amateurs at my gym – Sam’s Stable,” he said.