Split-T Management Fighters Pick Up Four Big Wins On Wednesday Night In New York

This past Wednesday night at Sony Hall in the heart of Manhattan, four prized members of the Split-T Management stable had their hand raised in victory on a DiBella Entertainment Broadway Boxing card.

In the main event, welterweight Ivan Golub defended his WBC USNBC title with an easy ten-round unanimous decision over Manuel Alejandro Reyes.

Golub used good body work in the beginning of the fight that slowly set up hard right hands, and the Ukranian came home with the victory by scores of 100-90 twice, and 99-91 to raise his impressive mark to 16-1.

Junior Middleweight Hurshidbek Normatov won a six-round unanimous decision over Calvin Metcalf.

Normatov of Uzbekistan established his jab early, and dropped Metcalf with a right hook in the 3rd frame. Metcalf (9-2) was able to survive, but it was to no avail as Normatov won by scores of 60-53 on all cards and his his mark to 8-0.

Five-time New York Golden Gloves champion, Brian Ceballo was impressive in stopping Ricardo Garcia in the 2nd round of their welterweight contest.

Ceballo of New York City decked Garcia in round two with a perfect right hand to the chin. Garcia was able to get to his feet, but Ceballo was able to pummel Garcia with a combination, and the bout was stopped at 2:33.

Ceballo, who is promoted by 360 Promotions raised his perfect mark to 8-0 while notching his fourth knockout.

Joseph Williams remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Mario Flores in a cruiserweight bout.

After being off for two years, Williams looked very sharp landing combinations to the head and body, won by scores of 60-54 on all cards to go to 13-0.

What made the win more impressive that Reyes was coming off a win over 16-0 Armando Pina.

Williams is looking to move down to the light heavyweight division by the end of 2019, and challenge for a title.