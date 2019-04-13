Tickets For Briscoe Awards Available At The Door

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, April 14, 2019, the 12th Annual Briscoe Awards will be presented at Xfinity Live! in South Philly. The event begins at 1:00 PM. The Briscoe Awards recognizes the biggest achievements for the Philly boxing scene. Tickets for the event cost $10 and will be available at the door of Sunday.

This year’s winners include IBF world champion Tevin Farmer, former champ Danny Garcia, Hall of Fame promoter J Russell Peltz, former ring legend Stanley “Kitten” Hayward, and several others. Award categories include the Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Prospect of the Year, Amateur of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Upset of the Year, and more.

The Briscoe Awards brings together the Philly boxing community and is usually attended by the winners, current boxers, former champions and stars, other boxing people, and local boxing fans.

See Also

Among those expected to be in attendance this year are former champions Tim Witherspoon, Nate Miller, Buster Drayton, Charles Brewer, and Robert Hines, plus Kitten Hayward, J Russell Peltz, Sweet Pea Adams, Curtis Parker, Ivan Robinson, Bert Cooper, Nigel Collins, Danny Garcia, Thomas LaManna, Mike Everett, Garrett Wilson, Joey Eye, and many others.

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held tomorrow, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased at the door.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.