Mike Tyson gets in Amir Khan’s ear

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan has found an unlikely supporter in the form of former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The British boxer s currently training with coach Virgil Hunter at his Bay Area gym as he prepares to challenge WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford this Saturday.

“Mike is a lovely guy, one of those guys who tries to give advice to everybody,” said Khan to the Mirror after meeting with Tyson a couple of weeks ago.

See Also

“I asked what it was like when he was trying to train and the distractions were there — what he did, because he was so dedicated and disciplined.

“He kind of locked himself away to train and, he didn’t say this, but I think his career started going down the wrong way when he started to make money and have other friends coming into his circle.

“He’s a lovely guy and I think people took advantage of him.

“I have had to get rid of the people who used to try to take advantage of me, you have to be very selfish.

“When people are taking advantage of you, you have to make sure you are one step ahead and think about yourself, your own career and your own life.”

The 32-year-old Khan is adamant that he has faced the better competition than the undefeated American world champion.

“Crawford is a great fighter but I just feel that, technically, I have faced better fighters than he has,” Khan said.

“I don’t know if I have faced a better fighter than him, but I know I’m going to be more than ready for whatever he brings to the table.

“He has fought Yuriorkis Gamboa, he was a very good fighter, very quick. But I don’t think he has ever fought anyone like me.

“Someone with my power, speed, size — those three things are going to give him problems.

“I’m going to make sure I do what I can to achieve my dreams and leave a great legacy.”

Khan still hasn’t given up on fighting his old sparring partner from the Wild Card in Hollywood.

“Manny Pacquiao would be an amazing fight and one I have always wanted. That is the fight I would love,” Khan said.

“It is very hard to say how long I am going to be fighting for but, at the same time, I know having two years out with a hand injury and having that break, definitely got my love back for boxing.

“It gave me a fresh start. I came back nice and fresh and new again.”