Vasyl Lomachenko weighing up options after destroying Anthony Crolla in four

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 13-1 (10) destroyed mandatory contender Anthony Crolla 34-7-3 (13) in four one-sided rounds at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday night.

“I trained hard and I want to thank my team. I thought it would be a harder fight because of his style. He moves around defensively. I want to thank all the fans for coming tonight to Staples Center,” said Lomachenko, who performed in front of 10,101 fans.

“After the second round, I knew I was going to win. I thought I won the fight when the referee stepped in. He waved his hands that’s why I celebrated.”

See Also

The 31-year-old Ukrainian called out WBC 135-pound champion Mikey Garcia, who is expected to return to the division after unsuccessfully moving up two weight classes to challenge IBF welterweight boss Errol Spence Jr last month.

“Look, everyone wants this fight with Mikey. It all depends on his size and weight. If he can cut the weight, but I can’t go to 140 now,” said Lomachenko.

Promoter Bob Arum agreed.

“You have to understand he went up to 147. It’s difficult to come back down. It’s up to Mikey. I can’t speak for him,” Arum said.

Other names being mentioned as possible future opponents include Luke Campbell and WBC junior welterweight champ Jose Ramirez.

“It would be great to fight Luke Campbell in England. He is also an Olympian like me. Ramirez is also an Olympian. I have no problem fighting him,” Lomachenko said.