Preview of BCB Promotions ‘April Power’ bill at Kings Hall, Stoke

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Nathan Heaney moved to 6-0 on Saturday evening as he topped BCB Promotions’ ‘April Power’ bill at Kings Hall, Stoke.

The Stoke middleweight stepped up to eight rounds for the first time in his fledgling career as he eyes a shot at the Midlands Area Middleweight Title currently held by fellow BCB fighter, Tyler Denny.

Heaney was pushed all the way by teak-tough Pole Daniel Urbanski but showed great mental strength, and an engine to match, to outbox and outwork the former opponent of Gennady Golovkin. The 30 year-old recorded an 80-73 victory.

See Also

Former Orme ABC trio Luke Caci, Cole Johnson and Atal Khan all recorded points wins on the undercard.

Caci edged past Latvia Raimonds Sniedze 39-38 whilst Johnson and Khan eased past Dean Evans and Ibrar Riyaz 40-36 and 40-37 respectively.

After a difficult 2018, Owen Jobburn returned to winning ways with a 40-37 win over Chris Jenkinson whilst

Burntwood’s Troi Coleman moved to 4-0 with an impressive 40-36 win over Scott Hillman.